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WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2023 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Related press
France: Medical robotics company Wandercraft receives €25 million in EIB financing to advance self-balancing exoskeletal technology
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2023
20230422
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
WANDERCRAFT SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's development of a hands-free walk exoskeleton used for medical rehabilitation and to improve wheelchair patients' mobility.

The promoter is already commercialising Atalante, an exoskeleton for stroke patient rehabilitation. Atalante enables these patients to re-learn how to walk by recovering their gait, more effectively than both manual rehabilitation techniques and 1st generation exoskeletons. In addition, Wandercraft is developing Eve, a personal exoskeleton for wheelchair users. By improving their daily life mobility, the Company's objective is to decrease wheelchair-related pathologies and negative impacts, such as unemployment or depression.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns an operation under Invest EU, and is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The project is eligible in line with Annex II of the Regulation as it relates to (5)(g) new and effective and accessible healthcare products. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company "Wandercraft", a medical technology company based in France. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing because of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Wandercraft, thanks to its strong expertise in biomedical engineering, robotics, dynamic locomotion algorithms and artificial intelligence, is developing exoskeletons for rehabilitation purposes and augmentation of lower body mobility. The technology is being first developed for rehabilitation to restore functions essential for walking. A future device is designed to enable more mobility for paraplegic patients. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, to strengthen France and Europe's position in the field of medical exoskeletons, and to help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in France will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide a flexible long-term financing that limits significant cash outflows in the short to medium term, thereby enabling the company to focus on investing in innovation and growth. By contributing to extending the cash runway of a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt, the EIB financing is expected to de-risk the project, create a crowd-in signaling effect, and allow the company to accelerate its development. The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the Promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and who does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 December 2023
28 December 2023
Related documents
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
France: Medical robotics company Wandercraft receives €25 million in EIB financing to advance self-balancing exoskeletal technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Publication Date
21 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
195923395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230422
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Data sheet
WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Related press
France: Medical robotics company Wandercraft receives €25 million in EIB financing to advance self-balancing exoskeletal technology
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Medical robotics company Wandercraft receives €25 million in EIB financing to advance self-balancing exoskeletal technology
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WANDERCRAFT (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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