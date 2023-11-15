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MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 435,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 6,000,000
Ireland : € 10,000,000
Poland : € 30,000,000
Romania : € 30,000,000
Spain : € 34,000,000
Greece : € 109,500,000
Italy : € 198,000,000
Energy : € 435,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 6,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
10/10/2024 : € 17,500,000
10/10/2024 : € 17,500,000
21/12/2023 : € 30,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 30,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 34,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 92,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 198,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Greece: €400 million EIB backing to MYTILINEOS to accelerate renewable energy transition.

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230372
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 435 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance renewable energy and battery energy storage projects across Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria.

The aim is to finance part of the promoter's renewable energy projects such as solar-photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage plants.

Additionality and Impact

This operation is in line with the InvestEU objective for the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, namely through the expansion of the generation of clean and sustainable renewable energy.


It concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of solar PV and Battery Energy Storage (BESS) plants across various EU countries, including Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Ireland. It will support the 2030 targets set out in the respective National Energy and Climate Plans and the REPowerEU action plan. A large share of the projects is expected to be located in Cohesion regions.

 

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action (transversal).

 

As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

 

The project is expected to rely on revenues from (i) commercial power purchase agreements (cPPAs) and (ii) the wholesale market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the Promoter, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions. Also, the Promoter deems the EIB financing as a quality stamp on its investments and environment-related procedures, which helps attract investors and co-financiers.

 

The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Solar-photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage plants fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under Annex I - due to their technical characteristic - will be subject to an EIA process. The Promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Related press
Greece: €400 million EIB backing to MYTILINEOS to accelerate renewable energy transition.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
17 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178626506
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230372
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Greece
Spain
Poland
Romania
EU Countries
Ireland
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Greece: €400 million EIB backing to MYTILINEOS to accelerate renewable energy transition.

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: €400 million EIB backing to MYTILINEOS to accelerate renewable energy transition.
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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