UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL

The Project will solely support small-scale infrastructure to address the needs following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is therefore in line with the Ukraine National Recovery Plan objectives to finance social and economic infrastructure projects and the "EU for Ukraine Initiative" to finance reconstruction in Ukraine. The project is aligned with the EU's priorities to support Ukraine, included in the NDICI objectives and will contribute to build back better and to support the region's modernization of its infrastructure. The EIB financing addresses market failures concerning social and critical services provision due to the war context. as well as access to finance for hundreds of Ukrainian municipalities, which otherwise would not have the possibility to make such reconstructions. The proposed operation is expected to advance to several SDG as well. The Bank's project team in conjunction with local partners works to align with EU policies and international standards. Furthermore, a Technical Assistance will be provided for preparation, implementation and monitoring of the project.