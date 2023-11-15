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UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,000,000
Energy : € 20,000,000
Urban development : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/04/2025 : € 10,000,000
9/04/2025 : € 10,000,000
9/04/2025 : € 10,000,000
11/06/2024 : € 10,000,000
11/06/2024 : € 10,000,000
11/06/2024 : € 10,000,000
9/04/2025 : € 70,000,000
11/06/2024 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Related press
New financing from EIB and European Commission signed in Berlin to mobilise more than €1 billion for Ukraine’s businesses and to rebuild local critical infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2024
20230227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 269 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a third Framework Loan (FL) to support priority investments in the recovery of areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine and basic infrastructure needs of Internally Displaced Person (IDPs). Despite ongoing war and difficulties, daily life continues in many parts of the country and the Government of Ukraine must ensure that at least basic needs of the population are met. The FL builds on two previous successful operations that have delivered to Ukraine so far more than hundred of schools, hospitals, social housing, water plants etc.

The aim is to support critical public infrastructure investments to ensure basic needs and decent living conditions for IDPs and host communities. The project will cover municipalities of Ukraine under control of the Ukrainian Government that are hosting significant influxes of IDPs and that are sufficiently safe to benefit from the technical assistance. The sectors allowed to be financed under the FL are: housing, education, health, district heating, administrative buildings, water, sanitation, local transportation. Technical designs are also eligible.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will solely support small-scale infrastructure to address the needs following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is therefore in line with the Ukraine National Recovery Plan objectives to finance social and economic infrastructure projects and the "EU for Ukraine Initiative" to finance reconstruction in Ukraine. The project is aligned with the EU's priorities to support Ukraine, included in the NDICI objectives and will contribute to build back better and to support the region's modernization of its infrastructure. The EIB financing addresses market failures concerning social and critical services provision due to the war context. as well as access to finance for hundreds of Ukrainian municipalities, which otherwise would not have the possibility to make such reconstructions. The proposed operation is expected to advance to several SDG as well. The Bank's project team in conjunction with local partners works to align with EU policies and international standards. Furthermore, a Technical Assistance will be provided for preparation, implementation and monitoring of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in the sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of such investments might be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between EU and Ukraine. Additionally, the social risks and impacts related to the sub-projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

Guarantee to be determined.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
11 June 2024
Related documents
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Other links
Related press
New financing from EIB and European Commission signed in Berlin to mobilise more than €1 billion for Ukraine’s businesses and to rebuild local critical infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Publication Date
17 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178848679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230227
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Data sheet
UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL
Related press
New financing from EIB and European Commission signed in Berlin to mobilise more than €1 billion for Ukraine’s businesses and to rebuild local critical infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
New financing from EIB and European Commission signed in Berlin to mobilise more than €1 billion for Ukraine’s businesses and to rebuild local critical infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RECOVERY III FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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