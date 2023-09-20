A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. As on most of the Polish road infrastructure projects, this is a two-stage process. EIA studies were completed in 2011 and on 20 December 2011 the Regional Director for Environment (RDOS) issued an Environmental Decision EIA for the entire 140 km section from Warsaw to Belarusian border. The project works are contracted in seven contracts, therefore seven Supplemental EIA studies (SEIA), one for each works contract, are required before obtaining of the construction permits. By the time of drafting of the Note, five SEIA Decisions have already been issued. Two remaining reports are being reviewed by the competent authority and SEIA decisions are expected by May 2023. Taking into consideration that the project alignment crosses or passes nearby several environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on project compliance with environmental and social standards and on foreseen measures for mitigating potential negative impacts on NATURA 2000 specific conservation objectives. Climate change risks and needs for improving the resilience of the road were analysed in the Feasibility study and several adaptation measures were identified. The scope and adequacy of these measures, as well as the overall impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.