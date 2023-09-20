A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a new A2 Motorway section between Minsk Mazowiecki and Biala Podlaska.
The aim is to contribute to better accessibility in the region, by adapting of the road technical and operational parameters to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks as well as completing missing elements of the Trans-European network (TEN-T) road infrastructure. This will improve transit and local traffic flow organisation and driving conditions on the transport corridor. It will also contribute to improve traffic safety and living conditions for inhabitants alongside the existing National Road DK2.
The project concerns construction of a new 101 km long 2x2 lanes A2 motorway section between Minsk Mazowiecki and Biala Podlaska. The project contributes to improved efficiency of the TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of the road infrastructure. The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. As on most of the Polish road infrastructure projects, this is a two-stage process. EIA studies were completed in 2011 and on 20 December 2011 the Regional Director for Environment (RDOS) issued an Environmental Decision EIA for the entire 140 km section from Warsaw to Belarusian border. The project works are contracted in seven contracts, therefore seven Supplemental EIA studies (SEIA), one for each works contract, are required before obtaining of the construction permits. By the time of drafting of the Note, five SEIA Decisions have already been issued. Two remaining reports are being reviewed by the competent authority and SEIA decisions are expected by May 2023. Taking into consideration that the project alignment crosses or passes nearby several environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on project compliance with environmental and social standards and on foreseen measures for mitigating potential negative impacts on NATURA 2000 specific conservation objectives. Climate change risks and needs for improving the resilience of the road were analysed in the Feasibility study and several adaptation measures were identified. The scope and adequacy of these measures, as well as the overall impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement process is completed, with tenders launched in 2019-2020 and seven "design and build" type of works contracts and two supervision services contracts being signed in 2020 and 2021. The EIB will verify that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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