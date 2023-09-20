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A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Flora (maps)
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Zestawienie wariantów
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 3
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 1
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Plan orientacyjny
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 2
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 2
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 3
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230156
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1033 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a new A2 Motorway section between Minsk Mazowiecki and Biala Podlaska.

The aim is to contribute to better accessibility in the region, by adapting of the road technical and operational parameters to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks as well as completing missing elements of the Trans-European network (TEN-T) road infrastructure. This will improve transit and local traffic flow organisation and driving conditions on the transport corridor. It will also contribute to improve traffic safety and living conditions for inhabitants alongside the existing National Road DK2.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns construction of a new 101 km long 2x2 lanes A2 motorway section between Minsk Mazowiecki and Biala Podlaska. The project contributes to improved efficiency of the TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of the road infrastructure. The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. As on most of the Polish road infrastructure projects, this is a two-stage process. EIA studies were completed in 2011 and on 20 December 2011 the Regional Director for Environment (RDOS) issued an Environmental Decision EIA for the entire 140 km section from Warsaw to Belarusian border. The project works are contracted in seven contracts, therefore seven Supplemental EIA studies (SEIA), one for each works contract, are required before obtaining of the construction permits. By the time of drafting of the Note, five SEIA Decisions have already been issued. Two remaining reports are being reviewed by the competent authority and SEIA decisions are expected by May 2023. Taking into consideration that the project alignment crosses or passes nearby several environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on project compliance with environmental and social standards and on foreseen measures for mitigating potential negative impacts on NATURA 2000 specific conservation objectives. Climate change risks and needs for improving the resilience of the road were analysed in the Feasibility study and several adaptation measures were identified. The scope and adequacy of these measures, as well as the overall impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement process is completed, with tenders launched in 2019-2020 and seven "design and build" type of works contracts and two supervision services contracts being signed in 2020 and 2021. The EIB will verify that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 September 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Flora (maps)
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Zestawienie wariantów
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 3
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 1
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Plan orientacyjny
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 2
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 2
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 3
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Flora (maps)
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174776805
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168379086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Zestawienie wariantów
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168368019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 3
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168368018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 1
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168374013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Plan orientacyjny
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174777416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 2
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168368017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174734008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 2
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168373550
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 3
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168372428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA
Publication Date
21 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168251024
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230156
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Flora (maps)
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Zestawienie wariantów
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 3
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 1
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Plan orientacyjny
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Fotografie 2
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 2
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU NA ŚRODOWISKO - Aneks 3
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA
Other links
Summary sheet
A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA
Data sheet
A2 MOTORWAY MINSK MAZOWIECKI - BIALA PODLASKA

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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