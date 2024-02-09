NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

The European Green Deal policy has increasingly focused on sustainable development and the reduction of carbon footprints. Digital payments contribute to these goals by reducing the reliance on physical cash, which requires transportation and printing, and by promoting paperless transactions which can help conserve resources and reduce environmental impact. The financing of this Project will contribute to the development of new products and services powered by technology and data aimed at addressing the market failure of incomplete markets and lack of coordination to create a pan-European digital payment solution. The activities are expected to support the main sectors of the economic system facilitating digital transactions for all stakeholders and ensuring equal access to financial products for all populations including those with a lower purchasing power, as well as it will favour the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities strengthening the sector competitiveness and the resilience of its economy.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base.