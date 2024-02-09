Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 26,807,409.82
The Netherlands : € 27,141,872.1
Poland : € 28,444,409.4
Italy : € 125,570,873.65
Services : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2024 : € 12,035,435.03
25/09/2024 : € 26,807,409.82
25/09/2024 : € 27,141,872.1
25/09/2024 : € 28,444,409.4
25/09/2024 : € 125,570,873.65
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
EIB provides €220 million to Nexi to back digital payment innovation in Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2024
20230155
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
NEXI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 447 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) of a software for cutting-edge digital payment products and services targeting merchant solutions and services (SmartPOS/SoftPOS), cards and digital payments (PaaS for issuing and acquiring products and services ), digital banking and corporate solutions, including rationalisation of data centres to reduce operations complexity and increase ICT cost efficiency.

The aim is to contribute to develop new products and services powered by technology and data. The related RDI activities will also support the main economic sectors by facilitating digital transactions and ensuring equal access to financial products for all stakeholders, including minorities. The project will also contribute to the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities, which will ultimately strengthen the sector competitiveness and economic resilience.

Additionality and Impact

The European Green Deal policy has increasingly focused on sustainable development and the reduction of carbon footprints. Digital payments contribute to these goals by reducing the reliance on physical cash, which requires transportation and printing, and by promoting paperless transactions which can help conserve resources and reduce environmental impact. The financing of this Project will contribute to the development of new products and services powered by technology and data aimed at addressing the market failure of incomplete markets and lack of coordination to create a pan-European digital payment solution. The activities are expected to support the main sectors of the economic system facilitating digital transactions for all stakeholders and ensuring equal access to financial products for all populations including those with a lower purchasing power, as well as it will favour the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities strengthening the sector competitiveness and the resilience of its economy.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), and are therefore not subject to a mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. If at the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, the European Commission will be duly informed and the promoter will be requested to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 February 2024
25 September 2024
Related documents
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Other links
Related press
EIB provides €220 million to Nexi to back digital payment innovation in Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Publication Date
22 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178929986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230155
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Poland
The Netherlands
Portugal
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Data sheet
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
EIB provides €220 million to Nexi to back digital payment innovation in Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides €220 million to Nexi to back digital payment innovation in Europe
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications