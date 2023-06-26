FRANFINANCE CA&ES LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Franfinance, a subsidiary of Société Générale, with the aim of generating additional lending to French SMEs (70% of the volume) and MidCaps (30%). Franfinance will use the funding to provide loans and finance leasing (originated via a network of vendors) in favour of SMEs and Midcaps. Recent surveys carried out by the Banque de France on this market segment signal a decline in the approval of loans to purchase tangible assets, as well as an increase of interest rates. The availability of long-term funding is also a constraint. The operation foresees that at least 15% of the investment volume will be dedicated to Climate Action projects, mainly supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy investments. An additional 15% will be dedicated to Circular Economy, in the form or the refurbishment and re-lease of used goods and machinery.

The EIB's intervention will support French SMEs' and Midcaps' access to finance in a difficult economic environment due to the remaining impacts of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the resulting delays in supply chains, and the inflation.

With its ambition to finance at least 30% Climate Action and Circular Economy sub-projects, the operation will contribute to EU and national policy objectives. The intervention aims to contribute to generate positive environmental externalities and support the ecological transition.