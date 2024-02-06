BTG PACTUAL GREEN ENERGY GENERATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists in an intermediated lending transaction with Banco BTG Pactual. The operation will finance the expansion of its green energy lending portfolio under a Framework Loan and its lending portfolio to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps under a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL).
The aim is to finance climate action projects undertaken by private sector companies and small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Brazil.
This EUR 300m intermediated lending operation with one of Latin America's leading investment banks will consider at least 70% of the facility dedicated to support investments in climate action, with emphasis on sustainable energy, under a Framework Loan. The remainder of the facility will be dedicated to support microenterprises targeting (very) small-scale investment in eligible sectors under a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan.
The project demonstrates strong strategic alignment with EU policy goals in Brazil by contributing to an environmentally sustainable, balanced and socially inclusive growth, notably in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the operation will contribute to Climate Action (mitigation) and local private sector development (MSME). In accordance with the Green Deal Team Europe-Brazil Initiative, most of the underlying projects will produce electricity from a renewable source (solar photovoltaic), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to the avoided fossil fuel based generation) and the market failures of providing affordable financing to promoters and/or consumers of sustainable energy.
The EIB lines of credit are expected to provide both financial and non-financial benefits, namely stable (long-term) funding in addition to flexible disbursement conditions in terms of both tenors and interest rates required to adequately fund the underlying investments. Technical, economic, socially inclusive quality of the investments will be measured through operation specific disbursement conditions.
The project is expected to respond to various national policies, including Brazil's Nationally Determined Contributions and its national energy plans which aim to promote the deployment of renewable energies, energy efficiency and achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The operation will also contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7) and Climate Action (SDG 13), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Reducing Inequalities (SDG 10).
The operation is expected to yield an Excellent economic return and a high broader social benefit. The Financial Intermediary is deemed to have the adequate capabilities to implement the foreseen allocations in the current challenging operating environment in Brazil.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.