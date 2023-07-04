CDP MIDCAP LOAN II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Financing of eligible investments promoted by Italian mid-cap companies in Italy and other EU Member States, operating in manufacturing, agri-food and other sectors and services, also contributing to the innovation and climate and environmental sustainability objectives.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by medium-sized enterprises (Mid-caps) and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
The combination of high interest rates and tightening credit standards is posing major barriers to investments for Italian firms, which largely depend on availability of external financing to fund their R&D and capital expenditures. Private investments generally create positive externalities as they stimulate increasing capital returns on the aggregate level of an economy and help building up a stock of knowledge capital. The proposed Multiple Borrower Intermediated Loan aims at financing investments promoted by small and mid-sized companies primarily in Italy and, potentially, other EU countries. This would enable broader access to credit markets as well as diversification of funding sources, eventually responding to one of the key objectives of the Capital Market Union. Moreover, EIB funds will be channelled to eligible projects through Cassa depositi e prestiti (CDP) at particularly attractive pricing and tenor conditions, thus resulting in a significant financial value added for the final beneficiaries.
The technical assistance provided by the EIB will help CDP identifying, promoting and monitoring eligible investments aligned with Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.