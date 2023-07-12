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HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 48,081,284.59
Sector(s)
Services : € 48,081,284.59
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 48,081,284.59
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20230054
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP
HELIOS INVESTORS GENPAR CLEAR FUND SARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 53 million (EUR 48 million)
USD 400 million (EUR 363 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in a pan-African private equity fund that aims to deliver high climate impact, promoting both mitigation and adaptation, while achieving its long-term financial return objectives.

The fund aims to provide equity and quasi-equity support to private companies active in Africa, which promote climate action and environmental sustainability. The fund will also contribute to several sustainable development goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 13 (Climate action), SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure).

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns an investment in the Helios Clear Fund, a USD 400m investment fund targeting companies that promote climate action and environmental sustainability in Africa, in line with the objectives of the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. A commitment to the Fund will contribute to EU policy and priorities with regards Climate Action outside of Europe. It will support the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), aiming to limit climate change. The Fund will contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets outside the EU. Therefore, the operation is proposed under the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF). The EIB commitment is expected to trigger the commitment from other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect. With EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Comments

N.A.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169754462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230054
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP
Other links
Summary sheet
HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP
Data sheet
HELIOS CLEAR FUND SCSP

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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