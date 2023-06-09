BANKINTER LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists in a dedicated loan to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps mainly located in Spain and Portugal.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps in Spain and Portugal with a partial dedication to Climate Action projects. The operation will also help ease the economic and social impact of the war in Ukraine, by offering support to Spanish SMEs and Midcaps under strain from the war and its economic effects.
The project aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. In particular, it will help addressing the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constraints of SMEs and Midcaps mainly located in Spain and Portugal.
20% of the operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives to be carried out mainly in Spain. More specifically, this includes EE efficiency investments in industry and buildings, including green mortgages and renovation of multi-apartments buildings. The Spanish NECP sets out ambitious targets for building renovations and industrial energy efficiency until 2030.
EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of longer term financing at a lower financing costs. Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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