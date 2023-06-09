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BANKINTER LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 50,000,000
Spain : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2023 : € 50,000,000
15/06/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankinter to mobilise €500 million in financing for SMEs and mid-caps and for green projects

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2023
20230052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANKINTER LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION
BANKINTER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a dedicated loan to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps mainly located in Spain and Portugal.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps in Spain and Portugal with a partial dedication to Climate Action projects. The operation will also help ease the economic and social impact of the war in Ukraine, by offering support to Spanish SMEs and Midcaps under strain from the war and its economic effects.

Additionality and Impact

The project aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. In particular, it will help addressing the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constraints of SMEs and Midcaps mainly located in Spain and Portugal.


20% of the operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives to be carried out mainly in Spain. More specifically, this includes EE efficiency investments in industry and buildings, including green mortgages and renovation of multi-apartments buildings. The Spanish NECP sets out ambitious targets for building renovations and industrial energy efficiency until 2030.


EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of longer term financing at a lower financing costs. Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 June 2023
15 June 2023
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankinter to mobilise €500 million in financing for SMEs and mid-caps and for green projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankinter to mobilise €500 million in financing for SMEs and mid-caps and for green projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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