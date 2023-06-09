BANKINTER LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

The project aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. In particular, it will help addressing the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constraints of SMEs and Midcaps mainly located in Spain and Portugal.





20% of the operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives to be carried out mainly in Spain. More specifically, this includes EE efficiency investments in industry and buildings, including green mortgages and renovation of multi-apartments buildings. The Spanish NECP sets out ambitious targets for building renovations and industrial energy efficiency until 2030.





EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of longer term financing at a lower financing costs. Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation.