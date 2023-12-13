Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 475,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 475,000,000
Transport : € 475,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 475,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Related press
Belgium: Brussels gets north-south metro line with backing from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230044
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
REGION DE BRUXELLES CAPITALE,SOCIETE DES TRANSPORTS INTERCOMMUNAUX DE BRUXELLES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 1660 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the implementation of Phase I of the metro line 3 (M3) which consists of upgrading the existing tram infrastructure (pre-metro) into a fully-fledged metro line in the central underground transport corridor between Albert and Gare du Nord (6km), in Brussels. This is part of a wider programme of strategic transport investments carried out by the 'Région de Bruxelles Capitale (RBC)' to modernise the existing public transport infrastructure and fleets, as well as to extend the network.

The loan will support the implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Plan for Brussels Region and will contribute to improving quality, reliability, capacity, safety and accessibility of the public transport services, thus favouring the use of public transport and promoting intermodality and modal transfer away from private cars as well as improving energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The project will increase the quality and appeal of public transport services to bring about the modal shift targeted in the Brussels region's strategic documents.

The investments to be financed will carry benefits by improving the quality of service provided in terms of comfort, availability and reliability on the core section of the public transport network between Brussels-North and Albert, especially during peak hours, through an increase in capacity. This contributes to a modal shift towards the public transport network.

Other benefits of the project include lower overall transport costs for passengers, lower operating costs and a reduction in the main negative externalities of transport, particularly in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise and atmospheric pollution, and road accidents.

In addition to the economic benefits mentioned above, the project will have a social impact by improving access to employment, education and facilities, and will contribute substantially to making public transport more affordable, accessible and sustainable in the Brussels region.

The promoter has the necessary expertise to implement the components of the project. There will be annual follow-ups on project progress.

Financially, the operation will ensure that RBC has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing RBC to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank´s provision of a 25-year-financing increases the stability of the management of the Borrower´s long-term obligations. In addition, EIB´s financing contribution will underpin the investment grade profile of the region, acting as a catalyst for crowding in other possible financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's environmental and social management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC as well as public consultation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Brussels gets north-south metro line with backing from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Publication Date
4 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172249271
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Publication Date
9 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181897915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230044
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Other links
Summary sheet
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Data sheet
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related press
Belgium: Brussels gets north-south metro line with backing from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Brussels gets north-south metro line with backing from EIB
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications