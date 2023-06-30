MFB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL - GREEN LOAN

The operation will support public and private counterparties in Hungary, to invest in Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects focused on energy efficiency, building integrated renewable energy and other eligible green investments.

EIB participation will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing base in terms of maturity, while interest rate conversion and fixing possibilities are also unique compared to other financing sources. The final loan programme of the Borrower can improve competition in SME and Midcap financing.

The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, RePowerEU strategy and Hungary National Energy Action Plan to 2030. The project will reduce carbon and air pollution, deliver health benefits through improved air quality and positive social impact through job creation.

The intermediary is financially sound and has sufficient track record of allocating and monitoring EIB products. While, this is the first climate action operation, the intermediary has adequate governance, procedures and capabilities to implement the Bank's green eligibility criteria. In addition, the intermediary expressed an interest in receiving support through the EIB Green Gateway technical assistance programme. With the appropriate conditions in place, the operation is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms. (see ESDS).



