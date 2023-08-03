KLAIPEDA WATER AND SANITATION

The Project concerns the 2023-2026 investment programme in water supply, wastewater and stormwater collection and treatment of Klaipeda Vanduo, the third largest water company of Lithuania. The operational area of Klaipeda Vanduo covers Klaipeda Municipality and Klaipeda District Municipality in Klaipeda County (an EIB Cohesion Area) with around 185,000 customers. The programme consists of the construction and rehabilitation of water supply, stormwater and sewer networks, the extension, rehabilitation and modernisation of wastewater and stormwater treatment plants, water treatment, storage facilities and office buildings, the purchase of water meters, operation and maintenance equipment and machinery as well as ICT process improvement and automation items. The Project aims to improve the reliability and affordability of the water supply service and wastewater management services, thereby enhancing the quality of life of the population in the service area. The investments are also expected to increase the generation of renewable energy and energy efficiency. The Project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure, which generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariffs in Lithuania.

EIB financing, with its long maturity and flexible conditions, will help the Borrower to diversify its funding sources and will facilitate the full financing and implementation of the Project.