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AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 20,000,000
Services : € 2,000,000
Industry : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2023 : € 2,000,000
4/12/2023 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - €20 million EIB venture debt financing to support microbiome research and development by The Akkermansia Company
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
19 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2023
20220917
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
THE AKKERMANSIA COMPANY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers research, development and innovation activities (RDI), including clinical trials), RDI management as well as the early commercialisation expenses of the borrower, aiming at exploiting the unique properties of Akkermansia muciniphila, a bacteria that prevents and reverses leaky gut, a root cause of many health conditions.

The project objectives are to generate data on the efficacy of Akkermansia muciniphila, optimise manufacturing processes and support early commercialisation activities.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company "The Akkermansia Company", a microbiome based company based in Belgium. 

 

The Akkermansia Company is a spin out from Wageningen University (NL) and UCLouvain (BE), developing and commercializing food supplements to address various health issues, such as metabolic syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome or overweight, based on the unique properties of the intestinal symbiont Akkermansia muciniphila. This bacterium and its unique properties has been discovered and studied by the Company's co-founders and their teams since 2004.

 

The research and development project is expected to generate additional clinical evidence, help the Company to further improve its manufacturing process, and help it succeed its upcoming commercial launches. 

 

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to an innovative but high-risk early commercial-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By providing additional financing and therefore de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to allow the company to accelerate its development and potentially form strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investment in research and development which are not listed in Annex I nor Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The promoter's RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 August 2023
4 December 2023
Related documents
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - €20 million EIB venture debt financing to support microbiome research and development by The Akkermansia Company

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Publication Date
21 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167923123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220917
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Data sheet
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - €20 million EIB venture debt financing to support microbiome research and development by The Akkermansia Company
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - €20 million EIB venture debt financing to support microbiome research and development by The Akkermansia Company
Other links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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