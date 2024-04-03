EDUCATION BRETAGNE

Summary sheet
Le projet comprend la construction, l'extension, la rénovation et la réhabilitation des lycées dans la Région Bretagne en France. La réalisation du projet est prévue sur la période 2023-2027.
L'objectif principal du projet est de moderniser et d'améliorer les infrastructures des lycées dans la Région afin d'offrir une éducation de bonne qualité. Il vise à adapter l'offre scolaire aux évolutions de la demande locale, à développer l'enseignement numérique dans les lycées, à renforcer la résilience des infrastructures face aux risques des changements climatiques et à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique du parc scolaire de la Région. Les bénéficiaires sont les lycéens actuels et futurs ainsi que le personnel éducatif et administratif des établissements.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health, and safety, improving the provision of upper-secondary education. Through the support to education activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.
The EIB will offer financing conditions that can not be found in the market, such as a five years availability period, longer maturity and grace period, very flexible tranches, sculpted reimbursements. EIB loan will also contribute to the diversification of the borrower's funding structure. It also has a positive signalling effect to other financiers.
La directive 2011/92/UE modifiée par 2014/52/UE sur l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) ne couvre pas spécifiquement les activités éducatives, ce qui laisse aux autorités compétentes le soin de demander une EIE sur la base de la localisation et de l'ampleur des travaux concernés. Toutefois, les établissements d'enseignement peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Les services de la Banque vérifieront lors de l'évaluation si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Les bâtiments publics devront au moins atteindre les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et dans la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Les aspects sociaux et environnementaux ainsi que tous les aspects liés au patrimoine historique et culturel seront vérifiés au cours de l'évaluation.
La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en ?uvre du projet aient été et soient passés conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de marchés publics, aux directives 2014/24/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appels d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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