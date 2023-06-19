SPLIT MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Split in Croatia in the period 2023-2027. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, administration, transport and urban mobility, and energy efficiency) and is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens and businesses.

Importantly, the EIB will bring financial value added through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, enabling a faster absorption of EU grants, a positive signalling effect on the market and advantageous financing terms.