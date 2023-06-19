SPLIT MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The operation consists in a multi-sector framework loan to the City of Split.
The aim is to finance the multi-year investment programme of the municipality.
The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Split in Croatia in the period 2023-2027. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, administration, transport and urban mobility, and energy efficiency) and is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens and businesses.
Importantly, the EIB will bring financial value added through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, enabling a faster absorption of EU grants, a positive signalling effect on the market and advantageous financing terms.
The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU. 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
