Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 17,500,000
France : € 28,000,000
Spain : € 31,500,000
Italy : € 227,500,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2024 : € 2,500,000
26/06/2024 : € 4,000,000
26/06/2024 : € 4,500,000
26/06/2024 : € 6,500,000
14/07/2023 : € 15,000,000
14/07/2023 : € 24,000,000
14/07/2023 : € 27,000,000
26/06/2024 : € 32,500,000
14/07/2023 : € 39,000,000
14/07/2023 : € 195,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Related press
Italy: EIB provides up to €350 million to back the innovation strategy of Amplifon
Related story
Sound for the silver economy

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2023
20220873
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
AMPLIFON SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 709 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's investments in innovations, digitalisation, advanced skills and technologies in hearing care.

The aim is to improve hearing care products and services through innovation and digitalisation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns innovations in hearing care, particularly around digital health solutions to provide the best hearing care. The Company provides hearing tests, help selecting and fitting the appropriate device and patient/caregiver support through their retail physical locations, call centres, as well as via digital solutions. The products and services developed from the Project will improve social inclusion of people suffering from hearing impairment, while lowering risk of injury and possibly postponing dementia onset. Thus, the social value of the project is considered to be positive and over and above the financial return.

The Borrower will benefit from the access to stable and long-term funding and additional flexibility in terms of availability period, number of drawdowns and competitive pricing. Furthermore, additional contribution stems from a diversification of Amplifon's funding sources, as well as a positive signalling effects and crowding-in of other financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The innovation and digitalisation activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
14 July 2023
Related documents
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides up to €350 million to back the innovation strategy of Amplifon

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169397414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220873
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
EU Countries
Spain
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Other links
Summary sheet
AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Data sheet
AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE
Related press
Italy: EIB provides up to €350 million to back the innovation strategy of Amplifon
Related story
Sound for the silver economy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides up to €350 million to back the innovation strategy of Amplifon
Related story
Sound for the silver economy
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPLIFON INNOVATION DIGITALISATION HEARING CARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications