ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT

The Project would not be carried out to the same extent without support from the InvestEU Fund. Its financing (i) contributes to the InvestEU primary objectives of research, development and innovation, health and Midcaps, with cross-cutting objectives of economic and social cohesion; (ii) addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven MidCaps suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments requiring a longer time horizon with inherently higher levels of risks. RDI is associated with externalities, ie. positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading, which the Company generally fails to internalize, leading to underinvestment.

The Project's objectives including the development of innovative production processes and potentially new medicinal products, should make a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. The expansion of the development, production and R&D capacities of a company operating exclusively in a European cohesion area, addresses the employment needs of a locally underserved population.

The EIB loan's long tenor combined with flexible drawdown and repayment terms are instrumental to the successful implementation of the Project. It also helps secure a state aid of EUR 17m.



