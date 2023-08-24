HEDNO SMART METERS I

The project concerns the installation of 3.12 million smart electricity meters and the necessary supporting infrastructure in Greece in the period 2023-2026.





The project is in line with several EU legislative instruments promoting smart metering in electricity (Directive 2009/72/EC, Directive 2019/944 amongst other) and it is consistent with long-term climate objectives. The investments are expected to contribute to addressing issues that slow the achievement of the EU and national long-term energy and climate goals. Installation of smart meters is expected to provide real-time information to end-customers, enhance energy savings and support demand response. The project will help address the market failure represented by incomplete markets (i.e. provision of real-time information to end-customers).





The expected economic rate of return and the broader social benefits are deemed "very good".





The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure.





The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the Promoter, by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the Promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.