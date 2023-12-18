Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2024
20220812
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the purchase of publicly offered green bonds to finance the distribution network investments of Electricité de France (EDF), as indicated in EDF's green bond framework. In detail, this operation is a pilot product and an alternative instrument to a direct loan. The bond proceeds will be used to finance and refinance projects in line with the criteria of EIB's "Climate Action" and/or "Environmental Sustainability" objectives (CA&ES).

The operation is in line with EIB's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy, Competitive and Secure Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation). The aim is to support EU's and France's renewable energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. EDF will use the bond proceeds to finance a combination of EIB-eligible and non-EIB-eligible projects such as investments in electricity distribution networks, district heating, renewable generation (including wind, solar, geothermal or hydropower projects), district heating, district heating/cooling distribution, production of heat and/or power from bioenergy or waste heat and electricity storage (including pumped storage) mainly in the EU and EFTA, with some projects located in the US and UK, while a few in other countries. Projects located outside of the EU/EFTA will not be considered for EIB eligibility. Nuclear power will be excluded from the issuance.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns standard electricity distribution network investments in a regulated natural monopoly. Some of the investments are expected to be in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The programme's overall economic viability is deemed good, and above the financial rate of return, thereby resulting in a good broader social benefit.

 

The EIB intervention is justified by the presence of certain

market failures that may result in sub-optimal investment. The Project will

enable the Promoter to meet the increase in demand and the requests for new

connections while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of the

distribution network. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply,

a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation

and to the electrification of the mobility sector, which results in lower

carbon and air pollution externalities. The French NECP, which foresees in that

context that the Promoter's annual investments would more than double between

2019 and 2028.

 

The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage

the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the

loan.

 

EIB's significant investment in the bond is expected to expand the issuer's green investor base, diversifying its funding sources. The operation is also expected to have a material signalling effect, as EIB's expertise and involvement in selected green bond issuances is expected to have a significant value for other investors. It is therefore expected to meet demand for labelled green products in the context of the development of Capital Market Union objectives. Furthermore, in a context on higher volatility on the bond market, EIB's investment in a bond issuance is expected to reduce the market gap and provide higher visibility on the success of the issuance, supporting the issuer in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for green investments.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting EU Taxonomy-aligned projects that help mitigate climate change. Most of the projects financed with the bond proceeds are expected to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. However, overhead transmission lines associated to the projects, or hydro power projects could fall under Annex I, requiring an EIA. The EIB will assess the capacity of EDF that the projects comply with the sector-relevant national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations based mostly on publicly available information. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the promoter to identify, assess, manage and monitor environmental, climate and social impacts and risks, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation as applicable, and with EIB Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) and relevant guidelines. This due diligence will be based on public and non-public information. In the project agreement, the EIB requires EDF to disclose Environmental and Social information for the ex-post review of compliance with EIB ESS for projects outside of the EU.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the underlying eligible project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, i.e. Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as applicable and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. For projects located outside of the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the EIB Guide to Procurement (GtP) is complied with. In the project agreement, the Bank will require the Promoter to disclose information supporting compliance with EIB GtP for projects outside of the EU.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2023
7 June 2024
Related documents
29/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Publication Date
29 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182034466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220812
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Other links
Summary sheet
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Data sheet
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications