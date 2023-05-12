AMADEUS RDI INNOVATION PROGRAMME

The project finances the research programme and digital developments of a Technology and IT solutions provider to the travel industry. It supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.

EIB's financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project (facilitating other financiers), combining longer maturity and reduced the average cost of debt whilst strengthening the overall financial profile of the Promoter.