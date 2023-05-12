AMADEUS RDI INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
- Services - Information and communication
The project concerns Amadeus' research and development (R&D) activities for the 2023-2025 period. Such activities will mainly be carried out in their European development centre based in the South of France, with the support of development and data centres in other EU countries.
The aim of the R&D activities is to develop a wide variety of new technologies and features, that will be used in the different software products by airlines, airports, travel agencies and railway operators.
The project finances the research programme and digital developments of a Technology and IT solutions provider to the travel industry. It supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.
EIB's financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project (facilitating other financiers), combining longer maturity and reduced the average cost of debt whilst strengthening the overall financial profile of the Promoter.
The financed activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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