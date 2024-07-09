WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The Framework Loan (FL) will support the Malawi Water sector, including, amongst others, renewable energy facilities. In particular, the FL will allow 4 of the 5 Malawian Regional Waterboards to further improve: (i) Access-to-water in low-income areas (ii) Improve operational efficiency (iii) Reduce greenhouse gas emissions (iv) Increase drought resilience The planned investments in all 4 waterboards will finance: 1. Energy efficient (water) pumps coupled to renewable energy sources (mainly photovoltaic plants) 2. Increase of water storage capacities 3. Water distribution systems including water kiosks and house connections in low-income areas 4. Targeted investments to improve operational efficiency, e.g., SCADA systems, improved meter reading capabilities 5. Organisational development- and improvements regarding transparency of the water boards.
The project is a strategic investment for the government of Malawi and a key priority in the Government's plan to tackle high poverty levels, raising inequalities and improving health. It is also is in line with Sustainable Development Goal #6 (which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all).
Environmental and Social Assessments will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for some of the investments requiring such analysis. Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out as needed. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to improve its access to potable water. The EIB will verify the environmental and social aspects and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.