WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 120,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2025 : € 30,000,000
23/07/2025 : € 90,000,000
(*) Including a € 15,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE ,a € 15,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Data sheet
WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
Summary sheet
WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
09/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2024
Signed | 23/07/2025
20220718
WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
CENTRAL REGION WATER BOARD,LILONGWE WATER BOARD,NORTHERN REGION WATER BOARD,SOUTHERN REGION WATER BOARD
EUR 126 million
EUR 192 million
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan (FL) will support the Malawi Water sector, including, amongst others, renewable energy facilities. In particular, the FL will allow 4 of the 5 Malawian Regional Waterboards to further improve: (i) Access-to-water in low-income areas (ii) Improve operational efficiency (iii) Reduce greenhouse gas emissions (iv) Increase drought resilience The planned investments in all 4 waterboards will finance: 1. Energy efficient (water) pumps coupled to renewable energy sources (mainly photovoltaic plants) 2. Increase of water storage capacities 3. Water distribution systems including water kiosks and house connections in low-income areas 4. Targeted investments to improve operational efficiency, e.g., SCADA systems, improved meter reading capabilities 5. Organisational development- and improvements regarding transparency of the water boards.

The project is a strategic investment for the government of Malawi and a key priority in the Government's plan to tackle high poverty levels, raising inequalities and improving health. It is also is in line with Sustainable Development Goal #6 (which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and Social Assessments will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for some of the investments requiring such analysis. Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out as needed. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to improve its access to potable water. The EIB will verify the environmental and social aspects and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 July 2024
23 July 2025
09/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
Summary sheet
WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
Data sheet
WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI
24 Jul 2024
English
Lending
184501760
Environmental Information
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
20220718
Water, sewerage
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Malawi
