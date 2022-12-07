BULBANK LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Operation supporting mid-caps in Bulgaria in sectors which are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.
Linked risk sharing operation in support of Bulgarian mid-caps in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (innovation, environment and indirect support for small and medium-sized enterprises).
This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in order to foster access to liquidity and contribute to long-term economic growth in Bulgaria. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the side of the Financial Intermediaries. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints and the lasting effects of the pandemic the proposed risk sharing operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. The EIB contribution enables UniCredit Bulbank to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available in Bulgaria. The EIB contribution rests on assuming credit risks and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention due to for example capital or credit risk related limitations. The final benficiaries will benefit from the above additional lending made available by UniCredit Bulbank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU environment and procurement legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU environment and procurement legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.