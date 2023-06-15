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ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 442,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 442,000,000
Energy : € 442,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2023 : € 442,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
06/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2023
20220653
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
ENGIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 525 million
EUR 707 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development of new district heating systems and the extension and refurbishment of existing district heating and cooling networks, including new heating/cooling generation facilities in various cities in France.

In line with the EU and national decarbonisation and energy efficiency objectives, the investment plan will mostly substitute central and individual gas heating with a more sustainable and efficient centralised heating/cooling generation mix, resulting in primary energy savings and reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the development, refurbishment and extension of multiple District Heating and Cooling (DH/DC) systems, some of which located in Transition regions in France. The RE share in the DH systems included in the project scope is expected to increase to above 80% on average, as a result of the Project. This will be achieved mostly through the replacement of natural gas-based heating with sustainable energy sources (biomass and geothermal). The cooling service improves efficiency of cold supply. The project generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions given the switch to less carbon-intense heat/cold supply options; and contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of heat/cold.


The Project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives on climate action (mitigation) and is also fully in line with national RE penetration targets for DH/DC as stated in the French NECP, i.e. 32% RE in gross final energy consumption and 38% share of renewable energy in final heat consumption.


The financing of this project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives for Energy (Securing the Enabling Infrastructure and Decarbonising Energy Supply) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation) and Economic and Social Cohesion.


The Project Quality and Results are overall rated as Very Good, given the expected economic benefits and the ESG analysis.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's capital intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. In fact, EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.), allowing it to diversify its financing sources. Finally, the Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source is highly appreciated by the client.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on the technical characteristics communicated by the promoter at this stage, some heat/cool generation components may be subject to an EIA. The biomass to be used in the several plants will also be subject to the Bank's sustainability criteria, as applicable. The promoter indicated that the project would not cross nor pass nearby any sites of nature conservation importance.

For components under concessions obtained through open competition or under private contracts, the promoter, as a private undertaking, shall be subject to EU private procurement rules. For the components under concessions obtained without prior competition, the promoter would be subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation under the Ordonnance n°2015-899 of 23 July 2015, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 June 2023
13 December 2023
Related documents
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
06/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168783873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168768972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168773327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169931175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168771968
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168769337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168772447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168777725
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168772165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
27 May 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168773657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Publication Date
6 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172075349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220653
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
06/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Data sheet
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications