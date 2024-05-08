BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

The project concerns the construction of a new suburban railway network in the greater Bangalore Metropolitan Area, comprising 4 interconnected rail corridors (of 149km length) incl. 58 stations and 2 depots. The project will upgrade public transport supply, connecting the city of Bangalore with suburbs and satellite townships.

By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable

transport to more vulnerable groups, e.g. people with reduced mobility and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities. The project contributes to a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project is aligned to the EU's Global Gateway and carried out under the Team Europe Flag. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), the EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025, India's National Urban Transport Policy (2014) and Bangalore's own comprehensive Mobility Plan (2020). The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.