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CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,323,630.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Chile : € 105,323,630.8
Industry : € 47,395,633.86
Energy : € 57,927,996.94
Signature date(s)
30/12/2024 : € 47,395,633.86
30/12/2024 : € 57,927,996.94
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Related story
The sunny side of green energy

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2024
20220628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
CORPORACION DE FOMENTO DE LA PRODUCCION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 316 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a framework loan (FL) with the sovereign loan under the Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile, which is a platform to finance the incipient green hydrogen market, foster local supply chains and strengthen the potential for green hydrogen exports to Europe.

The project is part of the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on green Hydrogen Development in Chile, aiming to support the decarbonisation of the Chilean economy, create green jobs and generate business opportunities for Chilean and European companies, whilst contributing to meet Europe's own demand for import of green hydrogen. The TEI is promoted by the EU Delegation in Chile.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation consists of an up to EUR 100m (or its equivalent in USD) framework loan to the Republic of Chile, to promote the country's green hydrogen economy. The EIB financing, to be structured as a framework loan (FL), will be integrated in the Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile.


The Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile is a joint initiative by the EIB, KfW and the Delegation of the European Union in Chile to promote the incipient green hydrogen market in Chile, foster local supply chains and strengthen the potential for green hydrogen exports to Europe, while considering the importance of a just energy transition. The presented initiative also has the potential to become a role model in the region.


The operation is expected to address in particular the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, as well as positive knowledge/learning externalities.


The EIB will provide long-term financing for the economic life of the assets and EIB's contribution is an important element of the overall financing plan in terms of additionality, diversification as well as duration and pricing. EIB's involvement will complement the financing provided by other International Financial Institutions, therefore facilitating the financing of the full programme.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 July 2023
30 December 2024
Related documents
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Publication Date
20 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
170744642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220628
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Chile
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Data sheet
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Related story
The sunny side of green energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
The sunny side of green energy
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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