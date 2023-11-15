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NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 145,000,000
Energy : € 72,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 72,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 72,500,000
22/12/2023 : € 72,500,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Related public register
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Related press
Romania: EIB announces financing for nuclear safety project

Summary sheet

Release date
29 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20220558
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 316 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design and construction of a tritium removal facility to improve radiation safety at the nuclear power plant.

The aim is to remove radioactive tritium from reactor coolant and moderator and consequently to reduce radiation exposure of personnel, the radioactivity level of controlled releases and the amount of radioactive waste. After removal of tritium the reactor coolant and moderator can be safely reused. Therefore, the project will improve radiation safety, operational efficiency and environmental sustainability of the power plant, as well as occupational and public health and safety. It will allow simplified and more efficient planning and execution of regular maintenance works, the planned refurbishments and the final decommissioning of the nuclear units. Shortening the outage periods would result in incremental electricity production. In addition, the removed tritium as a rare radioactive isotope has significant strategic value as a critical material needed in the development process of another promising low-carbon power generation technology, nuclear fusion. Tritium is also required for some emerging technologies to produce nuclear medicine isotopes.

Additionality and Impact

The Promoter is the second largest electricity producer in Romania. Its revenues are solely based on the production and sale of nuclear-based electricity. Its two main assets are two 700 MW units located in Cernavoda, South-East Romania.

Although it is a profitable company, it's a very ambitious investment program that needs to be implemented, it requires to secure long-term financing under the best conditions. The EIB involvement would be a catalyzer for other lenders. Apart from the financial impact with regard to crowding-in those lenders, the EIB involvement would also have two positive impacts, namely:

?        It would enhance both personnel and environmental protection, as the project to be financed refers to the extraction of tritium from the moderator and cooling agent. The tritium in turn may be sold to the ITER Project, based in France with the EU as a key member; and

?        It would enable Nuclearelectrica to implement other investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an Environmental impact assessment (EIA) process including public consultations and the transboundary context. The potential impacts associated with the project include construction health and safety, hazardous materials and waste, workers exposure to harmful impacts, community impacts and stakeholder engagement. However, with mitigation measures implemented, including good construction practice measures, monitoring and remedial actions the effects on environment are not considered significant. The environmental benefits of the project include reduction of radioactivity level of controlled releases, amount of radioactive waste, and radiation exposure of personnel. The decision of the competent authority was issued in January 2023.

The promoter is a state-owned company operating in utilities sector (electricity). The Bank required the promoter to ensure procurement of the contracts for implementation of the project in accordance with the applicable EU public procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB announces financing for nuclear safety project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Publication Date
29 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177651825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220558
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Publication Date
30 Nov 2023
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158486947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220558
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Related public register
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului
Other links
Summary sheet
NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Data sheet
NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Related press
Romania: EIB announces financing for nuclear safety project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB announces financing for nuclear safety project
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA
Related public register
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NUCLEAR SAFETY PROJECT ROMANIA - Raport privind impactul asupra mediului

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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