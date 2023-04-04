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LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,150,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 24,150,000
Solid waste : € 301,875
Education : € 4,023,390
Urban development : € 19,824,735
Signature date(s)
21/11/2023 : € 301,875
21/11/2023 : € 4,023,390
21/11/2023 : € 19,824,735
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Related story
Lower rents and a sustainable city
Related story
EU delivers: Sustainable housing in Portugal

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2023
20220511
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
MUNICIPIO DE LOURES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 334 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan (FL) will co-finance selected schemes from the strategic multi-annual investment plan (2022-2026) of the City of Loures (Portugal). These include, among others, construction and renewal of social housing, climate adaptation schemes, energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in public buildings, upgrade and construction of education facilities, as well as waste management improvements.

The aim is to contribute to further develop the city and improve both its living and business conditions. The project will also foster economic development, considering the changes in demographic and economic conditions, as well as improve urban mobility.

Additionality and Impact

This Framework Loan (FL) is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration, including the objectives of the New Leipzig Charter, the EU 2020 Strategy for Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, the Urban Agenda for the EU, the EU Urban Mobility Framework, and the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive. It is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, such as the Urban Lending Review, Energy Lending Policy, New Transport Lending Policy, the EU Education Area by 2025 and Digital and Human Capital policy as well as with the EIB Guidelines for Lending in the Solid Waste Management Sector. 


This Project is deemed aligned to low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. Its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives is estimated at 54.06% of the total Project cost.


The Project addresses a number of market failures. The selected schemes included public goods and quasi-public goods. The Project also generates externalities, by providing greater quality services, hence supporting local businesses and economic activities as well as the improvement of the residents' life quality.


In line with the above, the Project will contribute to sustainable growth, the improvement of citizens' living conditions, and the global urban environment. This should foster economic development.


The Project will bring important social benefits by contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving living conditions. It will create 793 new social housing units and will renovate 1,171 units from the existing stock. Hence, totalising a housing operation of 1,964 units. It will have a significant positive impact on the vulnerable population and the housing stock or Loures.


In addition, the Project will contribute directly to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).


The Municipality of Loures has a sound capacity to develop and implement the Project. Therefore, technical assistance and advice were not requested. Nevertheless, the monitoring will include annual reports. 

 

Financially, EIB's advantageous conditions, long tenor and substantial volume will contribute to improving the sustainability of the Borrower's debt repayment capacity and optimise municipal resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Furthermore, for schemes triggering Art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, the Promoter has to provide evidence of compliance with the WFD before the EIB funds are allocated. For new and refurbished buildings, compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 April 2023
21 November 2023
Related documents
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Publication Date
18 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159497388
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220511
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Urban development
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Data sheet
LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL
Related story
Lower rents and a sustainable city
Related story
EU delivers: Sustainable housing in Portugal

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Lower rents and a sustainable city
Related story
EU delivers: Sustainable housing in Portugal
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOURES URBAN RENEWAL AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION FL

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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