Loures is starting a project that will increase affordable housing, develop initiatives to help low-income residents, and adapt infrastructure to the threat of climate change.

“This project, which focuses on improving housing, promoting the circular economy, energy efficiency and education, is a technical intervention of great importance,” says Leão. “It brings together the various sectors of the municipality to take much-needed action against climate change.”

Sustainable growth to change lives

The European Investment Bank will loan €100 million to finance selected schemes from the Loures strategic multi-annual investment plan for 2022 to 2026. The investment will back the construction and renewal of social housing, construction of education facilities, and improvements to waste management. All the new and renewed buildings will be sustainable and energy efficient.

Ultimately, this project will contribute to sustainable growth, the improvement of living conditions, and the local urban environment.

“This project is a case-study of what we can do to support Portuguese municipalities,” says Miguel Korrodi Ritto, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank who’s working on the project. “It will change the lives of the residents of the city of Loures for the better, responding to the need for more and better housing, while addressing the urgent need for action on climate change.”

Building and renewing affordable housing

For Loures, the challenge was to find a solution to a growing lack of affordable housing.

“Housing is an instrument of urban revitalisation, which brings dignity to the neighbourhood, the parish and the municipality, contributing to its attractiveness and sustainability,” says Leão.

The city of Loures will rehabilitate municipal housing complexes and other facilities to increase the number of houses and apartments. It also will invest in the construction of new buildings, and in financing for youth programmes.

This project will create 793 new social housing units and will renovate 1 171 units from the existing stock. The aim is to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable population and create a more inclusive environment for all the city’s inhabitants. That will mean better living conditions for those who live in the slums of Loures, which can unlock other opportunities for them, such as better education and jobs.

“By promoting territorial development, we reduce social and economic inequalities and improve the quality of life of our citizens, resulting in a more dignified and healthy experience,” Leão says. “This will minimise social inequalities. It will promote equal rights and opportunities. And it increases the resilience of the most vulnerable individuals and communities which have a greater exposure to climate risks and who have less adaptive capacity.”

Re-designing public spaces for climate

Loures will build and re-design public buildings, spaces, and waste schemes to close the social gap in deprived neighbourhoods and to adapt to the growing consequences of climate change.