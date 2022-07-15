FLAG DFI FL FOR URBAN AND GREEN PRIORITIES

The Project is in line with the Bank's criteria on sustainable communities and urban renewal, in accordance with the provisions of the EU Urban Agenda, the EU 2020 Strategy, and the EIB Urban Lending Review. The Project is expected to contribute to sustainable urban transport, climate action and environmental sustainability. The investments will also support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





The Project will improve the provision of public facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents. Investments are expected to need relatively high up-front investment cost. This necessitates access to long-term funding which is not easily available in the financial market. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment decisions would be further delayed.





The EIB's contribution is very important in view of the promoter's limited access to long-term funding to support the sustainable implementation of key urban development projects. The affordable borrowing rates, longer term and customized drawdowns, longer availability and grace periods would contribute positively to the alleviation of the Bulgarian municipalities' budget constraints and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens, benefiting from the project.



