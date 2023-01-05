TYCHY SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will support investment programme implemented by the City of Tychy (Poland). It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation. The loan will be signed under the operation: SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).
The municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the development strategy of the City of Tychy, contributing to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.
The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Tychy in the period 2022-2027. The Project will contribute to the City's integrated urban development, through investments in the areas of public infrastructure, environmental protection, urban transport and mobility, as well as energy efficiency.
The proposed investment programme is embedded in the City's Development Strategy, its 'Environmental Programme for 2022-2025 with a perspective to 2029', the City's Adaptation Plan to Climate Change, and the City's Mobility Policy. The Project will address environmental and climate externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in urban transport and mobility, education and social care systems.
The City of Tychy is located in Silesia region, classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.
The flexible and long-term EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to EU grants (including under the Just Transition Mechanism).
The EIB will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes, which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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