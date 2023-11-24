A CORUNA PUBLIC UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL COMPLEX PSLF

The Project supports the Health policy objective. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their negative effect on individuals as well as the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Public health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal. The Project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the region.

The Bank's participation secures the access to long-term finance at affordable interest rates. This is a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the total project cost. In addition, the loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, a key differentiating feature of EIB financing highly valued by the borrower.