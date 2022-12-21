ADVANCED ELECTRONICS RDI

Summary sheet
The project support the promoter's investments in research and development (R&D) related to power and comfort electronics, drive and comfort controls for automotive applications.
The R&D activities will support innovative technologies, partially for application in electric vehicles. In particular, the objective is to support the promoter's "Energy and Empathy" strategy and further the platform strategy through standardised and configurable solutions that enable faster and easier application development and integration.
The project concerns the development of products, processes and technologies spanning power and comfort electronics drive and comfort controls for the automotive sector. The project investments related to power electronics concern the development of electric vehicles technologies and cover developments of platforms, modules and technologies as well as products for specific applications. It will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion and will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees. It contributes to EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" policy objective and to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry-stage vehicle electrification technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.
The promoter's R&D capability, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, system integration capability, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.
The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversifying the company`s financing sources.
The Bank's technical contribution and advice is mainly explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.
The project R&D activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
Borrower: KOSTAL AUTOMOBIL ELEKTRIK GMBH & CO KG
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.