Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2022 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte I
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte II
Related press
Spain: Repsol and the EIB sign a €120m loan agreement to finance the first advanced biofuels plant

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20220424
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
REPSOL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 251 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns (i) the construction and operation of a 255ktpa first-of-a-kind second generation biofuels production facility at Repsol's refinery in Cartagena (Murcia), based on a Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) technology and; (ii) the support to research programmes toward advanced biofuels technologies conducted at the promoter's facilities.

The aim is to produce sustainable advanced biofuels for transport, including aviation (SAF - Sustainable aviation fuel), from used cooking oils and other fat-rich waste streams generated in food value chains, by using re-engineered HVO technologies. The development of second generation (advanced) biofuel production technologies is identified as a key technological pathway towards the decarbonisation of transport under the Renewables Energy Directive II (2018/2001/EU). It is also one of the priorities of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET-Plan) and projects of this kind have been receiving strong grant support throughout H2020 and Horizon Europe. The project is in line with several key EU policies, namely the Green Deal, REPower EU and the Fit-for-55 package (regarding the increase of renewables in transport and reduction of transport emissions), as well as with the aim of reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast-forward the green transition.

Additionality and Impact

The project generates significant additionality in terms of positive knowledge, carbon and environmental externalities through RDI driven commercial deployment of innovative advanced bio-fuels production, with low-carbon and low-pollution energy generation. The project will also contribute to increasing security of energy supply by reducing EU dependency on imports of fossil fuels. Security of energy supply can be considered a public good. Furthermore, the part of operation located in an EU cohesion region supports economic and social cohesion.

The project is fully aligned with several key EU policies, namely the Green Deal and the Fit-for-55 package. A valuable merit of the operation is that it targets supplying second generation bio-fuels also to "hard to decarbonise" domains, such as aviation, necessary to achieve the EU decarbonisation objectives for 2030 and 2050, as well as other relevant EU Directives, including the REDII and ReFuelEU Aviation. 

The EIB has a significant role to play in the support of industrial scale-up of relevant low carbon technologies. In this specific project, given its complexity and intrinsic "technological risk", the EIB supports the first commercial implementation for this advanced biofuels technology.

The EIB financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the EU environmental legislation, notably the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, will be reviewed during appraisal, as well as well compliance with the industrial emissions directive (IED) 2010/75/EU and other applicable environmental laws.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
16 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte I
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte II
Other links
Related press
Spain: Repsol and the EIB sign a €120m loan agreement to finance the first advanced biofuels plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160993843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220424
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257589120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20220424
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte I
Publication Date
5 Jan 2026
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160239006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20220424
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte II
Publication Date
5 Jan 2026
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160236137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20220424
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte I
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte II
Other links
Summary sheet
CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Data sheet
CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related press
Spain: Repsol and the EIB sign a €120m loan agreement to finance the first advanced biofuels plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Repsol and the EIB sign a €120m loan agreement to finance the first advanced biofuels plant
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte I
Related public register
05/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Documento Ambiental del Proyecto C-43 Refinería de Cartagena - Parte II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications