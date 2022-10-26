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GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 301,943,762.97
Sector(s)
Health : € 301,943,762.97
Signature date(s)
19/12/2022 : € 11,322,891.11
19/12/2022 : € 55,678,429.89
19/12/2022 : € 234,942,441.97
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2022
20220412
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II
GAVI ALLIANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 320 million (EUR 319 million)
USD 3300 million (EUR 3292 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Guarantee facility to support GAVI's (the Vaccine Alliance) investments in vaccines and in sustainable immunisation programmes.

The project aims to work beyond COVID-19 to increase immunisation coverage in low-income countries, harness vaccine supply security and provide sustainable immunisation programs. By addressing unmet medical needs through the provision of vaccines to low-income countries the project strengthens local health systems and enhances independent health security. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the realisation of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG3 - Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

Additionality and Impact

The project aims to work beyond COVID-19 to increase immunisation coverage in low-income countries, harness vaccine supply security and provide sustainable immunisation programs. By addressing unmet medical needs through the provision of vaccines to low-income countries the project strengthens local health systems and enhances independent health security. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the realisation of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG3 Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. The compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC as amended) will be verified during the appraisal.

Due to the status of the Promoter as an International Organisation, the Bank has concluded that the Promoter may not be subject to the Guide to Procurement. Under this project, the Promoter will rely on United Nations Children's Fund "UNICEF" to conduct the procurement. Therefore the Promoter will follow UNICEF's procurement policy and procedures under this project and the Guide to procurement will not apply.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 October 2022
19 December 2022
Related documents
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II
Publication Date
6 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159040823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220412
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Regional - Asia
Regional - Central Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II
Other links
Summary sheet
GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II
Data sheet
GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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