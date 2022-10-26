GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
Guarantee facility to support GAVI's (the Vaccine Alliance) investments in vaccines and in sustainable immunisation programmes.
The project aims to work beyond COVID-19 to increase immunisation coverage in low-income countries, harness vaccine supply security and provide sustainable immunisation programs. By addressing unmet medical needs through the provision of vaccines to low-income countries the project strengthens local health systems and enhances independent health security. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the realisation of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG3 - Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.
The project aims to work beyond COVID-19 to increase immunisation coverage in low-income countries, harness vaccine supply security and provide sustainable immunisation programs. By addressing unmet medical needs through the provision of vaccines to low-income countries the project strengthens local health systems and enhances independent health security. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the realisation of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG3 Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.
The project mainly concerns investments that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. The compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC as amended) will be verified during the appraisal.
Due to the status of the Promoter as an International Organisation, the Bank has concluded that the Promoter may not be subject to the Guide to Procurement. Under this project, the Promoter will rely on United Nations Children's Fund "UNICEF" to conduct the procurement. Therefore the Promoter will follow UNICEF's procurement policy and procedures under this project and the Guide to procurement will not apply.
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