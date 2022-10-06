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CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 91,583,751.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 91,583,751.38
Energy : € 91,583,751.38
Signature date(s)
7/12/2022 : € 91,583,751.38
Other links
Related public register
08/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN - Link to EIA report and NTS
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2022
20220379
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN
CEPS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 2228 million (EUR 91 million)
CZK 2970 million (EUR 122 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2023-2025.

The aim is to increase the capacity and efficiency of the electricity transmission network and to enable the Promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support the efficient and secure operation of the electricity grid in Czech Republic and will enable the integration of RES generation, in line with national and EU policies and targets. EIB's financing of this electricity transmission project will support investments improving the quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investments, having a long economic lifetime, will contribute to addressing a number of market failures, by allowing for the integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities, and enabling increased electrification of the economy (transport, industry etc.). The Project supports the 2030 targets set in the country's National and Energy Climate Plan (with regards to the integration of RES), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity distribution infrastructure in the interconnected European System is considered to be on a trajectory to decarbonisation and eligible for climate change mitigation finance. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Networks) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion (the project is understood to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions).

The project is expected to deliver fair economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound, project management system in place. The Client will benefit from the flexibility of the EIB financing enabling the optimization of their cash flow needs. The pricing, availability period as well as grace period add to attractiveness of the mutual co-operation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the upgrade of an existing 400 kV electricity transmission overhead line (OHL): considering voltage level and length of the lines affected from the change the scheme falls under Annex I of the Directive 2014/52/EU (with reference to points 20 and 24), amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and will have to undergo an obligatory EIA. The main impacts that can typically be expected for a project of this nature relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction.

The Promoter has to ensure contracts for the implementation of the Project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
08/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN - Link to EIA report and NTS
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN - Link to EIA report and NTS
Publication Date
8 Oct 2022
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161067776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220379
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159738970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220379
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN - Link to EIA report and NTS
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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