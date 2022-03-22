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MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 104,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 20,220,000
Poland : € 83,780,000
Industry : € 104,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2023 : € 6,220,000
22/12/2022 : € 14,000,000
22/12/2022 : € 40,000,000
12/04/2023 : € 43,780,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Related press
Poland: EIB strengthens cooperation with Maspex Group to support food production efficiency

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20220322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
GMW HOLDING SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 104 million
EUR 189 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance investments to upgrade Maspex group's food & beverage production, as well as storage facilities to support energy and resource efficiency.

By increasing renewable energy generation capacity and upgrading the promoter's logistic operations, the project will help saving energy and water, and thus reduce the production facilities environmental footprint.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the project's components may fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and are subject to a full EIA process if determined by the competent authorities. During the appraisal, the EIA process will be analysed. Food safety aspects will also be assessed. The operation will contribute to increase energy and resource efficiency, and renewable energy in the industrial operations of the promoter. The investment will take place within existing industrial facilities, thus, owing to the project's technical characteristics and location, negative impacts by the project on any site of nature conservation are considered unlikely. Nonetheless, these aspects will be thoroughly verified during the due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB strengthens cooperation with Maspex Group to support food production efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Publication Date
14 Feb 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161348918
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220322
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
14 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159114528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220322
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY
Related press
Poland: EIB strengthens cooperation with Maspex Group to support food production efficiency

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB strengthens cooperation with Maspex Group to support food production efficiency
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
14/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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