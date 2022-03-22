MASPEX FOOD PRODUCTION RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
The loan will finance investments to upgrade Maspex group's food & beverage production, as well as storage facilities to support energy and resource efficiency.
By increasing renewable energy generation capacity and upgrading the promoter's logistic operations, the project will help saving energy and water, and thus reduce the production facilities environmental footprint.
Some of the project's components may fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and are subject to a full EIA process if determined by the competent authorities. During the appraisal, the EIA process will be analysed. Food safety aspects will also be assessed. The operation will contribute to increase energy and resource efficiency, and renewable energy in the industrial operations of the promoter. The investment will take place within existing industrial facilities, thus, owing to the project's technical characteristics and location, negative impacts by the project on any site of nature conservation are considered unlikely. Nonetheless, these aspects will be thoroughly verified during the due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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