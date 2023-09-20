TLCOM TIDE AFRICA II FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The operation consists of an equity participation of up to USD 30m in a closed-end venture capital fund investing in scalable start-ups across sectors leveraging digital technologies.
The fund aims to provide equity and quasi-equity to start-ups in sub-Saharan Africa and Egypt. The fund will support the growth of the private sector in Africa and the digitalisation of the African economy. The fund will support the achievement of a number of sustainable development goals (SDG) including SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), as well as SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure). Moreover, digital technologies are a powerful catalyst for socio-political, economic empowerment and participation of women and girls, given their potential to reduce economic and social disparities. As a result, this fund will also pursue SDG5-gender equality.
The operation will contribute to the development of a more diversified economic base and more inclusive growth, in particular through its support to start-ups and early stage tech companies. The transformation to a digital economy is at the centre of Africa's economic and social development's strategy.
Moreover, most if not all start-ups in which the fund will invest will have a digital component which will serve to address the insufficient digitalization of the African economy market failure. Lastly, it is expected that EIB's support to this operation will contribute to the adoption of best market practices, especially regarding Environment Social and Governance aspects through mandatory Environmental and Social Management Systems and an EIB's seat at the Advisory Committee to ensure strong governance rules are applied.
The project is eligible under the Strategic Projects Facility ("SPF") and aligned with the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) ? 'Global Europe' for the current MFF period (2021-2027).
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to EIB's guidelines.
The fund is expected to comply with the EIB's procurement guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.