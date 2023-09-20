ERDF-ESF CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA 2021-2027

The Project concerns priority investments of the operational programmes of the EU Cohesion Policy funds, notably the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Extremadura, an EIB Cohesion Priority region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion, including the KPI on supporting Less Developed regions. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the four policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected and a more social Europe.

EIB support to the region's co-financing of the Cohesion Policy fund investments will help kick-start the implementation of the operational programmes. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors as without support from the EU and the EIB, the region would fall behind the Spanish average in terms of per-capita endowment with vital infrastructure. Specifically, the ERDF will support the construction and rehabilitation of education and healthcare infrastructure and it will support the provision of infrastructure and activities related to research, development and innovation whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. It will also support investments in energy efficiency and in the production of heat and electricity from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions and reducing energy bills for households.

Moreover, the ERDF will support fixed investment fostering business development and internationalisation of SMEs. This will ease financial constraints that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record for such companies and high screening costs for small investments.

The ESF+, in turn, will support education, training, lifelong learning and skills development, which will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client with competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports Extremadura in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.