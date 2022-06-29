PIRAEUS BANK ENHANCED SME SUPPORT - EGF ABS FLP

The proposed transaction consists of an EGF operation, in the form of a first loss piece guarantee on an SME and Midcap portfolio originated by Piraeus Bank S.A. (Greece) in order to support new lending to SMEs. Piraeus is one of the largest bank in the country and a repeat intermediary for the Bank. The operation facilitates a quick mobilisation of financing for the SMEs, a sector key for employment and value added/growth. The proposed operation addresses a market failure related to SMEs access to finance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The operation is expected to mitigate the financial constraints and help viable companies to sustain their economic recovery and to relaunch their business activity severely hit by the pandemic. The operation also addresses the EU's economic, social and territorial disparities and hence contributes to the cohesion objective, by targeting companies in transition and less developed regions. EIB contribution is notable as it offers a guarantee for a subordinated (junior) tranche (novel product in the market). EIB/EIF also leveraged their status as supranational institutions and their AAA rating to provide the guarantee that is acceptable from a regulatory point of view. The EIB participation will have a positive signalling effect to the market and reduce risk perceptions.