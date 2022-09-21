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PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2022 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2022
20220227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY
PIAGGIO & C SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Piaggio's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) related to technologies applicable to electric two-wheelers and electric light commercial four-wheeler. The related activities will be carried out at the promoter's RDI premises in Italy, in the period 2022-2025.

The primary objective is to develop zero-emission technologies and products for two-wheeler and light commercial vehicle applications. Investments also aim to set-up an "E-mobility" laboratory and testing centre, as well as to develop and deploy cybersecurity technologies. The project addresses the main societal trends driving the sector's development, notably the increasing urbanisation and the need to develop sustainable mobility solutions, particularly in urban and suburban areas.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments in sustainable powered-two-wheeler and light commercial vehicle electrification technologies and products, creating the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption. It will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion and support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees.


Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective and a large part of them to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing i) the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative PTW (Powered Two-Wheeler) and LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) electrification technologies, ii) those addressed by projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.


The promoter's experienced management and R&D capabilities, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the promoter by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance and TA provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination and the technical assistance to develop the promoter's decarbonisation plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will however be verified during the project appraisal. The outcomes of the project are expected to contribute to the decarbonisation and reduction of pollution of the transport sector, and the project has, therefore, a strong contribution to climate mitigation and to environmental sustainability.

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 September 2022
28 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158910617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220227
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY
Data sheet
PIAGGIO RDI FOR E-MOBILITY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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