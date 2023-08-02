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AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 420,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 64,680,000
France : € 78,540,000
Germany : € 276,780,000
Industry : € 420,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2024 : € 26,180,000
25/01/2024 : € 31,790,000
29/09/2023 : € 38,500,000
29/09/2023 : € 46,750,000
25/01/2024 : € 112,030,000
29/09/2023 : € 164,750,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2023
20220189
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
AGCO CORP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 420 million
EUR 859 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment carried out in the EU over the period 2023-2026.

The project aims at developing and maturing new powertrain technologies with reduced environmental impact, including electric architectures, fuel cells or solutions that could allow the use of alternative fuels; the project also includes activities to improve the efficiency of farming operations for existing and new products as well as the development of new digital solutions for smart farming and precision agriculture.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will help the Promoter developing and deploying the necessary innovative product and process technologies in line with the market trends and regulatory requirements. The Project contributes to strengthening the Promoter's technology leadership and positioning by addressing the ongoing transformation in the sector, namely continuous productivity growth called for to produce more food to growing global population with less natural resources. The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry thus supporting, directly and indirectly, the green transition, growth, and employment in Europe.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. A part of the Project will be incurred in transition regions in France and Finland and, as such, contributes to the Bank's "Economic and social cohesion" crosscutting objective. A part of the Project qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.


The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 (Food, Bioeconomy, Natural Resources, Agriculture & Environment).


The Promoter's RDI capacity ensures to implement a sound and sustainable project and thereby contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's activities are not listed in the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The project is therefore not covered by the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 August 2023
29 September 2023
Related documents
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Publication Date
24 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167033782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220189
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Data sheet
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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