TYRRHENIAN LINK

The Project contributes to addressing multiple market failures, with significant impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the regions concerned, which are "Cohesion Regions".

Thanks to the Project, the Country can progress towards its energy and climate plans faster and achieve a more cost-effective decarbonisation and energy transition. The high quality of the results of the Project is underpinned by significant experience and competence of the Promoter with the development and operation of this type of infrastructure.

The support of the Bank, which is urgent and time-sensitive, contributes to the acceleration of the Project's implementation, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than those usually available in the market. The EIB commitment is expected to contribute to crowding-in other financers, as it would send a strong signal about the long-term soundness of the Project and credit worthiness of the Borrower.

The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market instability and turmoil generated by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, considering also the magnitude of the Project.