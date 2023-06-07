SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION

The project contributes to the improvement of the TEN-T core network corridor, which currently needs to be upgraded to the required technical standards under TEN-T regulation in terms of road safety and seismic protection. The project achieves several purposes in terms of sustainability and it aims at improving safety and preserving the assets. A significant part of the works on structures, pavement, drainage, ITS and equipment will also contribute to the Climate Action (mostly adaptation but also mitigation) and Environmental Sustainability objectives (reduce pollution and noise).

In addition, the Project is expected to improve accessibility and decrease road user costs.

Furthermore the Bank's provision of long term financing provides significant stability to the Borrower's Capex plan.