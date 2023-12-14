UNITED BULGARIAN BANK RISK SHARING

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in order to foster their access to liquidity and contribute to the long-term economic growth in Bulgaria. The proposed operation is fully in line with the EU and the Bank's strategic objective to support uninterrupted access to finance for Mid-Caps through the provision of a fully delegated guarantee instrument. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the side of the Financial Intermediaries. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates and energy security constraints, the proposed risk sharing operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. The EIB contribution enables the United Bulgarian Bank to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available to the Financial Intermediary. The EIB contribution rests on assuming credit risks and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention due to capital or credit risk related limitations. The final beneficiaries will benefit from the above additional lending made available by United Bulgarian Bank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements.