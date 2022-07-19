FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)

Summary sheet
The project relates to the deployment of a new FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) access network in areas of Poland where very high capacity networks are not available, which will pass 2.1 million households and business premises. The new network will be operated on a wholesale basis selling services with equal terms and conditions to all retail operators.
The project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030," stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. Therefore, the project is eligible under article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions, for eligible parts, and point (c), Common Interest. Regarding the Bank's Public Policy Goals, the project contributes to Research Innovation and Digital-Rollout of ultra-high speed broadband networks and economic and social cohesion for eligible parts.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover, the Promoter is planning to re-use as much as possible existing infrastructure to minimise the need for civil works. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
It envisaged that EIB will provide a loan of up to PLN 825 million.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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