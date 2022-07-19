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FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 176,723,860.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 176,723,860.91
Telecom : € 176,723,860.91
Signature date(s)
27/12/2022 : € 176,723,860.91
Other links
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2022
20220084
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the deployment of a new FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) access network in areas of Poland where very high capacity networks are not available, which will pass 2.1 million households and business premises. The new network will be operated on a wholesale basis selling services with equal terms and conditions to all retail operators.

The project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030," stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. Therefore, the project is eligible under article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions, for eligible parts, and point (c), Common Interest. Regarding the Bank's Public Policy Goals, the project contributes to Research Innovation and Digital-Rollout of ultra-high speed broadband networks and economic and social cohesion for eligible parts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover, the Promoter is planning to re-use as much as possible existing infrastructure to minimise the need for civil works. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Comments

It envisaged that EIB will provide a loan of up to PLN 825 million.

Related documents
28/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)
Publication Date
28 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157465730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220084
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)
Other links
Summary sheet
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)
Data sheet
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT POLAND (FONROP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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