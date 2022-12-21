SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective.

The financing of this project supports RDI activities in developing new products and technologies in the area of construction and mining equipment, as well as in the field of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The project is expected: (i) to increase the productivity of the promoter's customers through the development of innovative solutions in terms of performance, quality, speed, safety, flexibility and energy efficiency; (ii) to improve the cost competitiveness of the promoter's products and technologies; and (iii) to allow the deployment of environmentally-friendly technologies and solutions in related industries.





The project will generate positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. Moreover, the project will also help maintain highly skilled jobs in the promoter's EU27 research facilities, specifically in Sweden, Finland and Germany.





The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. The loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.