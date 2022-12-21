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SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 51,500,000
Finland : € 137,500,000
Sweden : € 311,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2022 : € 51,500,000
21/12/2022 : € 137,500,000
21/12/2022 : € 311,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in advanced solutions for component manufacturing, mining and infrastructure by providing a €500 million loan to Sandvik

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2022
20220080
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
SANDVIK AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to develop new tools for industrial production, mining and construction equipment. RDI investments will be carried out in the Group's existing RDI centres in Sweden, Finland and Germany over the 2022-2025 period.

The promoter's RDI investments in new product technologies will improve productivity and environmental sustainability in the manufacturing processes of the promoter's clients, by contributing to the deployment of new machining and tooling solutions on the market.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital objective.

The financing of this project supports RDI activities in developing new products and technologies in the area of construction and mining equipment, as well as in the field of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The project is expected: (i) to increase the productivity of the promoter's customers through the development of innovative solutions in terms of performance, quality, speed, safety, flexibility and energy efficiency; (ii) to improve the cost competitiveness of the promoter's products and technologies; and (iii) to allow the deployment of environmentally-friendly technologies and solutions in related industries.


The project will generate positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes and universities. Moreover, the project will also help maintain highly skilled jobs in the promoter's EU27 research facilities, specifically in Sweden, Finland and Germany.


The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. The loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in advanced solutions for component manufacturing, mining and infrastructure by providing a €500 million loan to Sandvik

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159432891
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220080
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Data sheet
SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in advanced solutions for component manufacturing, mining and infrastructure by providing a €500 million loan to Sandvik

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in advanced solutions for component manufacturing, mining and infrastructure by providing a €500 million loan to Sandvik
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDVIK SPECIAL MACHINING AND TOOLING RDI

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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