MINERVAX (IDFF)

The project concerns an operation under IDFF. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of a Danish SME. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. The Promoter is a biotech company developing an innovative prophylactic vaccine for Group B Streptococcus (GBS). By supporting an European SME via the IDFF, the project addresses the needs of a financially underserved company developing innovative products to fulfil high unmet medical needs in infectious disease. Through its backing for the project, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

EIB's financing will provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the clinical development stage and the launch of commercial operations.