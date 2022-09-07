CASA AGRI LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS CLIMATE & GENDER

The operation is expected to support EU policy objectives, such as modernisation in the agriculture sector, gender equality, renewable energy and rural development. It also supports the New CAP 2023-2027 that combines inter alia higher environmental, climate and gender inclusion ambitions with a fairer distribution of payments. The project will ease constraints on access to finance faced by SMEs in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. The beneficiaries face market failures related to lack of track-record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize and high screening costs for small investments. With this in mind, the project will enable SMEs to benefit from financing with tenors that match the economic life of the investment undertaken, as well as from transfer of financial advantage and complementarity that prompts the intermediary to match the EIB contribution. Furthermore, the EIB support will address the issue of gender gaps in finance within the agriculture and bioeconomy sector. Overall, the project can generate positive externalities in terms of climate change mitigation via investments in emissions reduction and environment through circularity. It can also help strengthen EU socio-economic cohesion. This operation supports the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in general.