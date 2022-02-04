POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Summary sheet
Construction of new infrastructure and refurbishment and restoration of existing facilities within the Politecnico di Torino's campus in Turin (Piedmont Region), dedicated to automotive, aerospace, architecture and digitalisation departments.
The project aims to improve the quality of education in Politecnico di Torino, and more broadly, in Italy. A good level of education and a good quality of higher education accessible to all are essential for the economic, social and intellectual development of a country. Given the economic and social consequences of the global health crisis, the role of higher education is even more important in improving the living conditions and economic and social opportunities of young populations. The project is in line with EU public policy goals associated with the European Education Area 2025, the European Higher Education Area, the Horizon Europe framework programme, as well as the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by providing modern facilities and additional space for quality teaching and research in a key higher education institution in Italy. The project is eligible under Article 309 c) Common Interest (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability).
The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the Politecnico di Torino, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms. EIB brings expertise in structuring the financing (availability, grace period, tranching) to best fit the University and Project financial needs.
Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project is expected to derive positive social impacts through the outcomes of their research and collaborations with industrial partners. Further, the university's gender policy and strategy in place and their strategic objectives - and likely impact - will be explored during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
