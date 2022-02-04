Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 97,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 97,500,000
Education : € 97,500,000
Signature date(s)
4/04/2023 : € 30,000,000
9/09/2025 : € 67,500,000
Link to source
Data sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Parent project
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/04/2023
20210750
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
POLITECNICO DI TORINO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 98 million
EUR 195 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of new infrastructure and refurbishment and restoration of existing facilities within the Politecnico di Torino's campus in Turin (Piedmont Region), dedicated to automotive, aerospace, architecture and digitalisation departments.

The project aims to improve the quality of education in Politecnico di Torino, and more broadly, in Italy. A good level of education and a good quality of higher education accessible to all are essential for the economic, social and intellectual development of a country. Given the economic and social consequences of the global health crisis, the role of higher education is even more important in improving the living conditions and economic and social opportunities of young populations. The project is in line with EU public policy goals associated with the European Education Area 2025, the European Higher Education Area, the Horizon Europe framework programme, as well as the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by providing modern facilities and additional space for quality teaching and research in a key higher education institution in Italy. The project is eligible under Article 309 c) Common Interest (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability).

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the Politecnico di Torino, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms. EIB brings expertise in structuring the financing (availability, grace period, tranching) to best fit the University and Project financial needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project is expected to derive positive social impacts through the outcomes of their research and collaborations with industrial partners. Further, the university's gender policy and strategy in place and their strategic objectives - and likely impact - will be explored during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Link to source
Summary sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Other links
Data sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Publication Date
10 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154703015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210750
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Data sheet
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Parent project
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications